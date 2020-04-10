COVID-19 cases in Africa rise to over 11,900 with 608 deaths — WHO

The World Health Organization has revealed that confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Africa are now in excess of 11,900.

According to the new report by the WHO, Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, has fewer cases when compared to less populated countries like South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon who continue to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases. While the second-lowest confirmed cases of COVID-19 countries in Africa are Gambia with four cases and one death and Sao Tome with zero deaths from four cases.

The World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa, revealed the news on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Friday.

“COVID19 cases in Africa rise to over 11,900 – with 1,586 recoveries and 608 deaths reported,’’ it said.