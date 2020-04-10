91 recovered patients test positive for Coronavirus again – KCDC reveals

91 Coronavirus patients have tested positive again to the killer virus after recovering from the disease according to the Korean Center For Disease Control (KCDC).

According to KCDC, a viral test on such cases was underway as the 91 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus after they were released from quarantine.

According to The KCDC Director-General, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the test results will be out at least two weeks from now as the Korean Health officials will look into whether those who retested positive had an antibody that would indicate whether they had recovered.

“We are isolating viral cells from respiratory organs of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 again,” KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong told reporters on Friday.

KCDC officials and the W.HO believe that the virus was highly likely to have been reactivated init’s hosts cells, instead of the people being reinfected, as they tested positive again immediately they were released from quarantine.

SHARE THE STORY