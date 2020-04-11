Nana Aba Anamoah In Trouble After She Was Fired By Her Boss On Phone

TV Personality and acting managing director of GhOne TV has landed herself in trouble with her boss for mistakingly broadcasting pornography on TV during the sixth address of the nation on Coronavirus.

This occurred on the ‘Duvet’ show presented by Ms. Nancy on Thursday, 9 April 2020.

Well this morning, Nana Aba Anamoah apologized to the general public for airing pornographic content on TV.

In a new post sighted on Nana Aba Anamoah’s page, she has explained that it hasn’t been easy for her since her boss Bola Ray has been on her and has already fired her on phone.

In her post, she said that Bola Ray called her on phone to demand an explanation over the incident that occurred yesterday. Nana Aba said in her post that she was sweating like a pregnant fish when her boss called her on phone.

She shared on her twitter saying:

you took me out. Bola charges for my head too on the phone. I’m sweating like a pregnant fish”.

