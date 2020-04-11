Ghana summons Chinese ambassador over eviction of Ghanaians in China

The Chinese ambassador to Ghana Shi Ting Wang has been summoned over reports that Ghanaians and other African nationals are being maltreated in China in connection with the coronavirus.

Chinese officials have started evicting hundreds of African residents and businessmen from hotels and apartments as they are being accused of having the novel coronavirus.

The Africans say they are just being targeted under the guise of a testing campaign for the global pandemic also known as COVID-19. Some of them alleged that they have been placed under forced quarantine without being told about the results of their tests.

The Africans, who are based in China’s southern city of Guangzhou, have described the development as discriminatory. “They are accusing us of having the virus,” a Nigerian student, Tobenna Victor, was quoted by the BBC.

Following the reports, Ghana’s foreign affairs minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has summoned the ambassador to Ghana to brief her on the situation report.

Africa has recorded 10,712 COVID-19 cases out of which 1,174 have recovered with 533 deaths as of April 8, 2020, according to Johns Hopkins.

Guangzhou houses one of the largest African communities in China. African traders, especially those from the informal sector, buy most of their goods from the area to the continent. Local Chinese health officials have raised concerns about a possible second outbreak of the COVID-19 over the increase in the number of imported cases.

Source: Daily Mail GH