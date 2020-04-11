John Dumelo surprises woman who was allegedly denied food for not having NPP card-WATCH

Ghanaian businessman and Member of Parliament hopeful for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo surprised a woman who was reportedly sacked from collecting food being shared just because she wasn’t a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member.

Ghanaweb.com yesterday shared a news article that had a woman (name withheld) bounced by some NPP members when she requested for some food that was being distributed at Shiashie in Accra.

According to the report, she was asked to leave because the food being shared wasn’t from the government and was solely meant for the NPP Party members.

“The other time we went to a certain place to collect some food items and they requested for an NPP party card. They refused to give us the items because we did not have NPP party cards. These people were sharing food items at Shiashie. They said the items were not from the government and that they were given by the MP to distribute to her constituents,” she stated.

John Dumelo visited and surprised the woman.

He shared the news on his Twitter handle writing:

“Yesterday @TheGhanaWeb did a story of how a lady in Shiashi was not given free food because she’s not a member of a certain party. We located(her house) her today and put a smile on her face with rice, oil and canned fish. #idey4u.”

Read his tweet and some reactions below

Yesterday @TheGhanaWeb did a story of how a lady in Shiashi was not given free food because she’s not a member of a certain party. We located(her house) her today and put a smile on her face with rice, oil and canned fish. #idey4u pic.twitter.com/p0Ju2S6STP — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) April 10, 2020

Buh upon everything @johndumelo1 is doing a good job paaa… I think he deserves the “seat”. Let’s forget whatever party he belongs to, he’s the man for the people. https://t.co/1oOhatinl1 — Gudda Tagor (@GuddaTagor) April 10, 2020

Politics aside.. This gentleman has been doing so much for our people..A true humanitarian..God bless you JD🙏🏿 https://t.co/KDzfwnck8Y — Forgive Agbettsi🇬🇭♍ (@Sedrick_Af10) April 10, 2020

Source: celebritiesbuzz.com

