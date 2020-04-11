Coronavirus: Nigeria’s cases rise to 305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control – NCDC has announced the rise of Nigeria’s coronavirus cases to a total of 305 on Friday.

This is coming after the death toll across the globe hit over 100,000 fatalities with way over 1.6 million positive cases, according to WOrldometers.

A statement on NCDC’s official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, revealed that 17b fresh cases were recorded on Friday.

It reads, “17 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported as follows: eight in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in FCT, one in Niger, one in Kaduna, one in Anambra and one in Ondo.

“As of 09:30 pm on the 10th of April, there are 305 confirmed cases, 58 discharged, seven deaths.”

Giving a state-by-state breakdown of the cases, NCDC said, “Currently, Lagos has 163 cases, FCT- 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Ogun – 7, Kaduna – six, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – two, Delta – two, Benue – one, Ondo – two, Katsina – four, Niger – one, and Anambra – one.”

The NCDC explained that three cases previously recorded for Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun.

“Three cases previously included as Lagos state’s cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.

“Therefore, Lagos has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported seven confirmed cases,” it added.

