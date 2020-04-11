Another Doctor dies of Coronavirus in the UK

Another Nigerian doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji has died of Coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian doctor who worked at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon before his death, died at the age of 62 on Thursday April 9.

Adedeji had only taken up a job as the locum registrar in the Emergency Department of the Hospital in 2019, after working for London’s St Mary’s Accident and Emergency for years.

The deceased’s family said in a tribute made available to ITV;

‘He died doing a job he loved. “We as a family are grateful to God for the life of Dr Edmond Adefolu Adedeji. “He died doing a job he loved, serving others before himself. We would like to thank the staff and his colleagues for looking after him during his final days. “He leaves behind a wife, three children and three grandchildren.” Great Western Hospital also mourned the doctor in a condolence message: “On behalf of the whole Trust, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Edmond’s family. Our thoughts are with them, and his friends and colleagues at the Trust.”

Dr Dr Saúl Díaz, a colleague of Adedeji at St Mary also penned down a tribute to him. He wrote;

I am very sorry to announce that Dr Adefolu Edmond Adedeji, who used to work at St Mary’s A&E some months ago had fallen victim of the coronavirus and passed away 2 days ago.

May his soul rest in peace. He was a good man.

SHARE THE SHOW