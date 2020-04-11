17 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Katsina, Abuja, Niger and Kaduna

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 17 new cases of Coronavirus in Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Katsina, Abuja, Niger and Kaduna.

As at 09:30 pm on April 10, there are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 58 patients have been discharged and 7 deaths have been recorded.

Here is a breakdown of Coronavirus cases in states in Nigeria; Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7, Kaduna- 6, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1.

