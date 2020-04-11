Gossip News World News

17 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Katsina, Abuja, Niger and Kaduna

44 mins ago
1 Min Read
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
17 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Katsina, Abuja, Niger and Kaduna
FILE PHOTO

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 17 new cases of Coronavirus in Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Katsina, Abuja, Niger and Kaduna.

As at 09:30 pm on April 10, there are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 58 patients have been discharged and 7 deaths have been recorded.

Here is a breakdown of Coronavirus cases in states in Nigeria; Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7, Kaduna- 6, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1.

17 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Anambra, Lagos, Ondo, Katsina, Abuja, Niger and Kaduna

SHARE THE STORY
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn