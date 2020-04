The Central Police in Enugu has apprehended a 52-year-old man identified as Okonkwo Sunday for allegedly poisoning 143 bags of garden eggs meant for human consumption.

According to reports, Sunday allegedly poisoned 143 bags of garden eggs worth N729,000.00 with suspected toxic liquid at Akwata sub-market of the Ogbete main market.

The police are currently investigating to know the motive behind the crime as well as arresting his accomplices.

