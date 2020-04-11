JUST IN: 12 Ghanaians die of Coronavirus in US

Nine more Ghanaian residents of New York in the United States of America (USA) have died of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total number to 12.

This comes after three people; two women and a man were confirmed dead in March.

Dr Frank Acheampong, Ghanaian resident and health worker, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Saturday Super Weekend News.

“You will not know how deadly this disease is if you are not a health worker and for me, six of these people died in the facility I work and in my presence,” he said.

Though he did not give details about the deceased, he said they include three women and six men, adding more Ghanaians have also tested positive to the infectious disease and undergoing treatment.

According to Dr Acheampong, the country seems to be recording high cases due to the failure of residents to comply with the restrictive measures that have been put in place.

“The numbers keep increasing by the day and we don’t even have places for the patients so you find them lying around in the health facilities,” he added.