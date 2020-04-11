Inside story: How Akufo-Addo released presidential jet to procure drug to save Plange-Rhule

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has disclosed that government did all it could to save the life of renowned physician Prof Jacob Plange-Rhule who was being treated for Covid-19.

Prof Plange Rhule in the early hours of Friday, April 10, succumbed to complication from the disease at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was on admission.

Speaking on Joy News’ news analysis programme, Newsfile, Dr Nsiah-Asare said Prof Plange-Rhule’s doctor requested for Actemra, a drug used in the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis to be administered on the physician. But Actemra until after the request, had not been licensed for use in Ghana.

The only place they could get the drug, Dr Nsiah-Asare indicated, was either in Kenya or South Africa.

For this to be done, an instruction from a higher authority was needed, so President Akufo-Addo was contacted. He immediately released the Presidential Jet to be used to get the drug into the country as soon as possible.

“We used the Presidential Jet within a matter of 24 hours to and bring the drug but unfortunately by the time it reached here, my good friend was gone,” Dr Nsiah-Asare said.

Source: Myjoyonline

SHARE THE STORY