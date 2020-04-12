''Light overcomes darkness, Coronavirus will not overcome us'' - Read Queen Elizabeth's Easter message to Brits during lockdown

The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of hope to British citizens as the Country battles with the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands.

Queen Elizabeth II, became queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on Feb. 6, 1952, after her father, King George VI passed away. And the 93 year old queen who has navigated a world war, survived poisoning, seen 12 US presidents come and go, said on Saturday that Coronavirus will ‘not overcome’ the UK but rather people should look unto the light and hope that Easter brings.

In a message released on Twitter, the British Queen said

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever,” she said.

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend.

