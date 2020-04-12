Dr Nsiah-Asare explains why presidential jet was released to procure drug to save Plange-Rhule

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, has indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration, did its possible best to save the life of renowned physician Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule who was being treated for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Nsiah-Asare, the doctor of the late professor requested for Actemra, a drug used in the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis to be administered on the deceased physician, but Actemra until after the request, had not been licensed for use in Ghana.

Dr Nsiah-Asare added that the only place they could get the drug was either in Kenya or South Africa.

He stated, the President was then contacted to issue a directive for the drug to be procured from the countries where it was available.

Dr Nsiah-Asare noted that President Akufo-Addo quickly released the Presidential Jet to be used to get the drug into the country as soon as possible.

“We used the Presidential Jet within a matter of 24 hours to bring the drug but unfortunately by the time it reached here, my good friend was gone,” Dr Nsiah-Asare said on Newsfile.

Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, who was Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Friday morning where he had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Ghana Medical Association General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson, told GNA that Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule had an underlying medical condition.

At least three frontline health practitioners including a doctor have contracted the virus in line of duty. There are calls by a section of frontline workers demanding that the government increases the supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The late Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule had extensive experience in research, particularly, among populations of African origin, in the fields of hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular disease epidemiology.

