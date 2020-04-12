BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Upper East jump to 4

Upper East region has recorded three new infections of the novel coronavirus bringing the total cases to four in the region.

The fresh cases were recorded from the forty-four (44) close contacts that had their samples taken to KCCR for laboratory investigation, after the first recorded case.

“We received the laboratory feedback on the contacts from KCCR which showed that three (3) of the contacts tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count of confirmed cases in the Upper East Region to four (4)”.

“All the three (3) confirmed cases have been in self-isolation since they were identified as contacts. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify all close contacts of the new cases for quarantine,” a statement by the regional health directorate said.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana have now hit 408 with eight deaths.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the new cases were detected over the past twelve (12) days since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance.

Source: kasapafmonline.com

