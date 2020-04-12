57.1 percent of coronavirus cases in Ghana have no travel history – GHS data

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and a rising number of cases in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that 57.1 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases between March and April have had no history of travel while 42.9 percent, have had some travel related history.

According to a pie chart data published on the GHS website, the percentage distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana by sex, between March and April was 57.9 percent for male, and 42.1 for female.

The staggering revelation comes at a time where some health experts have initially expressed concerns of a likely community spread of the virus but government authorities are urging for more calm as they embark on an enhanced contact tracing exercise.

Meanwhile, eight (8) out of sixteen (16) regions of the country have recorded positive coronavirus cases after the national case count hit 408.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West.

“Of the 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 205 were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale,” the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported on Saturday, April 11.

The death toll, according to the GHS has also seen an increase from six to eight with four recoveries and two in critical/moderately ill conditions.

See the chart below:

Source:ghanaweb.com

