Prince Harry drops royal surname in official documents after relocating to US

Following Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s relocation to California, US, the Prince has chosen not to use his royal surname when registering a new company.

In paperwork for his new sustainable tour firm Travalyst, the Duke of Sussex did not use his HRH title, nor Mountbatten Windsor – his family name when registering the company as his name on the registration documents appears as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex.

In the documents, he is also no longer using the surname Wales which he used while at school and in the army.



It was revealed that after Harry and Meghan’s relocation to California, Prince Harry set up an office in Beverly Hills and another in London and in official documents Harry is referred to as: ‘Individual Person with Significant Control’.

The source of the business is listed as “other professional, scientific and technical activities not elsewhere classified”.

Harry’s name change in documents comes as the Duke and Duchess prepare to make Los Angeles their new base after they stepped down as senior royals.

The couple announced at the beginning of the year that they were to quit their roles as senior royals via an Instagram post shocking Buckingham palace with the revelation and on March 30, the couple announced they would no longer use their “SussexRoyal” brand, including their website.

According to the Royal Family website: “The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.”

SHARE THE STORY