Quarantine victim of COVID-19 shares shocking experience everyone needs to know

A revelation by Prophetess Dr. Stella Dwumasi has shocked the waves on how persons tested positive during the quarantine period were left unattended and discharged to their various homes without any proper checks amidst the pandemic fears hovering around the globe.

According to the minister of God, she journeyed to Holland on the 15th of March 2020 and returned on the 22nd of March due to the severity of the rising pandemic.

According to her, they were numbered around 78 who boarded the flight from Holland to Ghana, on reaching the Kotoko airport, they were marched off to a hotel to test and verify whether they have been infected with the virus or not.

She said, the first test conducted did not bear any name or their room numbers on the results slip yet some of them were declared positive and were taken off by an Ambulance.

Narrating her ordeal to the Press during a press briefing, the outspoken woman of God said, the rest of the those who were kept at the hotel to continue the quarantine session did not take it lightly and decided to demonstrate upon which a second test was conducted on them the following Friday before they were dismissed to their various homes.

She recounted the stress and anxieties they went through. according to her, promises made by the government to manage them at home through health personnel have proven futile.

She said, those who were pronounced positive during the first test were released to their families and were given some drugs to manage and isolate themselves until they recover fully.

She questions the authenticity of the laboratory test conducted on them because some of them were unable to give their phlegms for a proper test to be conducted during the second test. The founder and leader of God’s Light Assemblies Church at Essen Off Atimatim in the Afigya Kwabre South District said, the ministry of health are deceiving the masses on the number of cases been recorded on the Covid19 daily.

She challenged the Minister of Health Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu to come out publicly to deny the allegations.

She further said, if indeed the number of cases been recorded are the actual fact, well proven by the Frontline health workers, then she’s ready to heal them from the pandemic.