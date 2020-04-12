GHC150 COVID-19 Donations By MP to Constituency: Only In Ahafo

Member of Ghana’s Parliament representing the people of Asutifi North in the newly created Ahafo Region, Mr Benhazin Joseph Dahah has donated his ‘widows mite’ to help combat COVID-19.

Making the presentation to his constituent, he presented 2 buckets of Veronica Bucket, at a unit cost of GHC50, 2 bottles of liquid soap at a unit cost of GHC5 and tissue paper all amounting to GHC150.

On behalf of your constituents we say, thank you, sir. Ayeeko for giving big to Asutifi North. Even when Newmont Ghana Gold is a company in your constituency, you have decided to show appreciation to your constituents.

As to the amount of money that went into the publicity, only the Common Fund Office will tell.

Edem Koku Edem

Ahafo.