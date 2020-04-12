Ghana’s 566 Covid-19 case count highest in West Africa

With over half-a-million recorded cases, Ghana tops the list of West African countries with the highest Covid-19 status.

The country’s health service on Sunday confirmed 158 new cases that were detected over the weekend.

The country has so far recorded eight deaths from the 566 cases with only four recoveries, according to officials.

The Ghanaian government said the increased cases were from enhanced surveillance exercises currently ongoing.

“Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale,” a government statement said.

So far 10 out of 16 regions in Ghana have confirmed cases with the capital city, Accra, leading with 452 cases.

The government has since extended its earlier partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast with 533 comes closer to Ghana’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally, africafeeds.com reported.

Burkina Faso ( 484), Niger (491) and Nigeria (318) are the other countries in West Africa with high numbers.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Africa are the top five African countries with high covid-19 recovery figures.

South Africa (452) has the highest number of recoveries from the deadly virus followed by Algeria (408) as at April 12, 2020.

Egypt has also recorded appreciable number of recoveries which stands at 426 with Senegal and Burkina Faso from West Africa also recording 152 and 155 recoveries respectively.

-Daily Mail GH

