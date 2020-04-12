Meet Ohemartin, the Ghanaian transgender gunning for Bobrisky’s throne [Photos]

Top Ghanaian transgender, Martin Hughes also known as Ohemartin has caused a slight commotion on social media with his recent photos

Nigerian effeminate celebrity Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has remained at the forefront of cross-dressing in Africa for the past few years.

Although after Bobrisky’s emergence, many suggested that the individual was out to become a rival to popular media personality, Denrele Edun.

However, it quickly became clear that both Edun and Bobrisky were on their different paths.

Well, after reigning supreme for so long, it appears Bobriky may have to reconsider his position as the first and only male ‘Barbie’ in Africa .

Just recently, an individual identified as Martin Hughes became a topic of discussion in the internet community after his photos emerged and he appeared to look like a pretty lady, despite being a full-grown young man.

Though he may seem like a baby compared to famous Bobrisky, there’s certainly something we can all appreciate about this male barbie doll without thinking twice!

And that’s his BANGING BODY !

Ohemartin revealed in an interview with Pulse that all his vitals are natural and he has completed his transformation to be a woman.

Whether that is true or not, we cannot tell but we do appreciate his curvy nature.

Check out out the more photos of him;

-REPORTGHANA.COM