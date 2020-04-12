Univ. of Ghana scientists find vital information about behaviour of COVID-19

Scientists at the University of Ghana (UG) have revealed that they have made important progress in the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

According to scientists, they have found vital information about the genetic composition of COVID-19 strains in Ghana.

This information they say would help them to gain a good understanding of different variations and behaviors of the disease in Ghana.

The information was obtained from viral strains in 15 of the confirmed cases in the country.

They made this known in a statement on Saturday. University’s Public Affairs Directorate said the achievement was attained by scientists at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR – College of Health Sciences) and the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP – College of Basic and Applied Sciences).

This according to them is a huge progress to Ghana’s fight against the disease.

