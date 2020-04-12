Our Covid-19 Patient not Dead, He’s Still Alive and Responding To Treatment – Dr. Osei Afreh.

The Upper West Regional Health Director, Dr.Osei Afreh with some staff of the Regional Health Directorate briefed the media on the latest developments regarding the novel Coronavirus and Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the region.

Briefing the media, Dr. Afreh expressed happiness with the media for portraying their support in the combat against CSM and COVID-19 in the region.

In his address, he thanked the regional minister, chiefs, religious bodies politicians especially the NDC and NPP led by their executives and parliamentary candidates for the all-inclusiveness showcased.

He said there are significant changes in CSM cases than that of COVID-19 in the region, having briefed the media that Ghana for that matter the northern zone falls under the meningitis belt in Africa that records approximately thirty thousand cases annually, he was emphatic that CSM and COVID-19 shares some similar symptoms and mode of transmission which he advised the public to still observe the social distancing protocol and other etiquettes to avoid more transmission, he added that the directorate received more than enough of ceftriaxone by benevolent organizations including the World Health Organization.

Dr.Afreh also elaborated that we should as people observe every single etiquette regarding CSM because it’s of different forms and the extreme among is stereotype “X” which hasn’t gotten a vaccine globally but a medication.

The Regional Director ended his engagement by assuring the media that the Upper West COVID-19 victim is still alive and responding to treatment and has exhausted the fourteen days quarantine awaiting further test.

SOURCE: BROADCASTGHANA.COM// JINSUNG RASHID

