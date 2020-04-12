COVID-19: Africa will soon have dead bodies lying on the streets – Melinda Gates [wife of Bill Gates]-WATCH VIDEO

She fears things will get worst for Africa once cases peak because of poor health care systems and lack of humanitarian supports.

Malinda Gates said her worst nightmare was when she “saw what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this.”

“I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in a country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands,” she added.

She continued that “It is going to be horrible in developing world and part of the reason why you are seeing the case numbers don’t look very bad is that they don’t have access to very many tests.

Melinda Gates then referred to reports of dead bodies on the streets in Ecuador and said: “You are going to see that in Africa.”

Africa has recorded at least 13,686 cases as of April 12, 2020, with 744 deaths, and 2283 recoveries.

