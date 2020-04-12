Volta, Western regions latest to record Covid-19 in Ghana

Ghana’s Western and Volta regions are latest to record Covid-19 cases.

While the Western Region confirmed one case, the Volta Region confirmed nine cases, the Ghana Health Service said on its webpage.

The development now increases the number of regions affected by COVID-19 to 10 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.

The Greater Accra region still leads as the region with the highest number of cases followed by the Ashanti and Eastern region.

The Northern Region follows before the Volta Region.

A total of 566 COVID-19 cases have so far been recorded in the country including eight deaths and four recoveries.

Volta region’s Juapong Market shutdown

Earlier before the announcement, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council ordered immediate closure of the popular Juapong Market in the North Tongu District.

The council also says discussions are underway with Municipal and District Assemblies to find lasting solutions on ways to enforce social distancing protocols during market days.

This follows an increase in the number of case counts in the Eastern Region — which shares boundaries with the Volta Region.

In a statement dated April 10, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council outlined a number of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The statement said for instance that passengers who are entering the Volta region through parts of the North Tongu, South Tongu and North Dayi districts would be screened by medics.

“A multidisciplinary task force has been put in place to ensure that all private and commercial vehicles stick to the prescribed regulations”, the VRCC said.

-Daily Mail GH

SHARE THE STORY