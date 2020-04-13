Coronavirus: We’re shutting down markets close to Eastern Region – Volta Regional Minister

Markets in the Volta region that are close to the Eastern region have been shut down to avoid a spillover of covid-19 cases, Volta regional minister has said.

According to Archibald Yao Letsa, the move has been triggered by the rising numbers of covid-19 cases in the Eastern region.

The Dabala and Sogakope Markets in the South Tongu district have been shut, all markets in Ketu South have been shut, while the Adidome and Mafi Kumasi markets in the Central Tongu district have also been shut, the Minister told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

According to the Regional Minister, the 6 cases in Ketu South are all foreigners who got into the country through unapproved routes and have been arrested and kept in quarantine.

In Hohoe, the cases include a 32-year old man who returned to Hohoe from Tema about two weeks ago and a 22-year old pregnant woman who returned to Hohoe from Ashiaman to deliver.

While in Ho, is a 48-year who developed symptoms after 12 days of returning to Ho from Accra; all three are clinically stable.

All these 3 cases confirmed from routine surveillance are not known contacts of Covid-19 cases.

Source: Starrfmonline.com

