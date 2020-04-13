JUST IN: 2 test positive for coronavirus in Ningo-Prampram

Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has recorded two cases of the deadly novel coronavirus cases.

They were part of 50 people whose samples were taken after they were identified as having come in contact with an infected person who was said to have visited the area recently.

Results of the samples from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra on Sunday showed two of the 50 persons identified through contact tracing have contracted the virus.

The rest tested negative.

They have since been put in isolation.

Confirming the cases to 3news.com Monday morning, the District Director of Health said the two are in stable condition, saying they are “not sick, not pale”.

“We are assessing the situation to see which option to apply; whether to give them home-based care or put them isolation centre for treatment,” she stated.

She said immediately the cases were reported they began contact tracing for the two persons.

Meanwhile, the two cases are said to have been captured in the 566 covid-19 cases recorded in the country so far.

Community infections surpass imported cases

Figures released by the Ghana Health Service Sunday night showed that the number of people without travel history who have contracted the deadly novel coronavirus in Ghana has surpassed the number of imported cases.

A total of 66.6 per cent of the people with the virus in the country have no history of travel whatsoever while those with travel history is pegged at 33.4 per cent.

“Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale,” the Ghana Health Service explained on Sunday.

A total of 37,954 persons have been tested for the virus since March 12 of which 566 came out positive. Four of them have recovered and discharged.

Of the current positive cases, 552 cases have been categorised as mild while two are said to be moderate to severe cases.

“None [is] currently on ventilators,” health authorities have said.

Meanwhile health officials have attributed the sudden increase in case number to intensive contact tracing and testing as well as other measures introduced by the government to stem the tide in the spread of the virus.

In a bid to stop community infections, government announced a two-week partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa which has since Sunday been extended by two more weeks.

Restrictions imposed on public gatherings have also been extended by two weeks.

“The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two (2) weeks, with effect from Monday, 13th April, 2020,” the statement said.

Source: 3news.com

