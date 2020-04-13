Mahama reveals plans to fight pandemics better if he becomes President

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has outlined a comprehensive plan to fight pandemics better and differently if Ghanaians vote for him during the 2020 polls

The former President made this known when he wrote for the Day 14 of the ongoing partial lockdown in some parts of the country as a result of the pandemics that have swept several lives across the globe.

He noted that the country needs to plan ahead of pandemics and with him at the helm of affairs, he will put in various measures to ensure that the country is more prepared than it is today.

He said “While our minds are focused on fighting COVID-19, I would like to start a conversation about strategic plans and investments that will address future pandemics. As I have already suggested there is the need for a National Infectious Disease Response Plan that clearly sets out the specific steps to be taken to prevent the entry of such diseases, quickly arrest them at a very early stage even if they do enter our shores and reduce their impact to the barest minimum”.

“I have previously stated that given the opportunity, I will ensure that we establish another medical research centre with capacity like the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) in the Northern part of Ghana as part of the Response Plan. Under the plan, we will double the bed capacity of the 37 military hospital and build an Infectious Diseases Centre there to cater for the Southern sector in order to help manage infections like Ebola and COVID-19.”

Ghana’s case count currently stands at 566 with the death toll sitting at eight.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

