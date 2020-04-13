I was sex-starved; man arrested in Obuasi for holding wedding speaks

The bridegroom who was arrested with his wife alongside forty-four wedding revelers at Obuasi in the Ashanti region on Friday has broken his silence.

The 35-year old Philip Ayraquah who spoke with the media after he was granted bail said, “I’m growing old and was starving for marriage, so I wanted to do something small in order to legally take my wife before any eventuality”.

“I didn’t intend to disobey the President’s orders; I knew there was a ban on large gatherings so I called only 3 members of my family and 5 from my wife’s family to witness the event. All the other people who were arrested in the house had come scrambling for food; they have not invited guests”, he said.

MyNewsGh.com on Friday reported of the arrest of Philip and his bride, Juliana Adjei for holding a wedding party at Akaporiso, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

The Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso who led the swoop said the couple and the revellers had flouted the President’s directive on mass gatherings and the preventive measures for stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“We are unable to keep them in our cells because of their number; so we have taken their statements and we are going to charge them to appear before court on Tuesday”, DSP Asenso told the media.

A family source has told MyNewsGh.com in a conversation that, the bride is 3 months pregnant, so “they had to get wedded quickly in order to escape the wrath of their church elders”.

Obuasi is one of the first towns to record a confirmed case of coronavirus in Ghana; our reporters say the level compliance with social distancing and other health protocols by residents still leaves much to be desired.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

