Community infections of coronavirus surpass imported cases in Ghana

The number of people without travel history who have contracted the deadly novel coronavirus in Ghana has surpassed the number of imported cases as the virus spreads to almost all parts of the country.

Figures from the Ghana Health Service revealed 66.6 per cent of the people with the virus in the country have no history of travel, while those with travel history is pegged at 33.4 per cent.

With just two first imported cases in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana has within four weeks recorded 566 coronavirus cases in 10 of the 16 regions with eight deaths.

“Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale,” the Ghana Health Service explained on Sunday.

A total of 37,954 persons have been tested for the virus since March 12 of which 566 came out positive. Four of them have recovered and discharged.

Of the current positive cases, 552 cases have been categorised as mild while two are said to be moderate to severe cases.

“None [is] currently on ventilators,” health authorities have said.

Meanwhile health officials have attributed the sudden increase in case number to intensive contact tracing and testing as well as other measures introduced by the government to stem the tide in the spread of the virus.

In a bid to stop community infections, the government announced a two-week partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa which has since Sunday been extended by two more weeks.

Restrictions imposed on public gatherings have also been extended by two weeks.

“The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two (2) weeks, with effect from Monday, 13th April, 2020,” the statement said.

