LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Communication launches COVID-19 Tracker App

Government, through the Ministry of Communications, has today, April 13 launched the Ghana COVID-19 Tracker Application in its bid to counter the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Accessible as a browser-based app, the COVID-19 Tracker will allow persons to self-report symptoms without needing to visit a healthcare facility and thereby aiding in social distancing.

Additionally, the tracker can also locate individuals who attend the same function as part of measuers towards the enhanced contact tracing exercise to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Vice President, Dr Bawumia formally launched the application at a virtual concert in Accra.

The COVID-19 Tracker will be available for download this week, according to the Communications Minister.

Diana Asamoah, Great Ampong, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Lucky Mensah, Dada KD are part of the list of musicians expected to perform at this launch.

Source: ghanaweb.com

