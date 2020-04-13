Bishop Dag Heward-Mills blames Akufo-Addo over increased coronavirus cases in Ghana

The Founder and Leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward Mills has blamed the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to listen to wisdom and allowing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to spread in Ghana.

The popular man of God is seen in a viral video chastising the President for failing to close down the borders of the country and allowing the disease to spread to Ghana. “When even this pandemic started, I said: ‘Close the border now! Don’t just close churches! Close everything now!’. They didn’t do it”.

“All the cases we have and all the deaths”, he said: “Have come from that one week that they left the border open”.

Bishop Heward-Mills revealed: “And then I said at another meeting: ‘Close the border to Accra because there’s nothing outside Accra’. They did not do it and now it’s in Tamale, it’s in Obuasi, it’s in Cape Coast. I just heard someone on Cape Coast. I mean everywhere”.

“When wisdom is being given, you have ignoramuses who speak about things they don’t understand. It’s a pity”, he added.

Source: peacefmonline.com

