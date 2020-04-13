“For The First Time Ghana Will Not Have A Sitting President Come January 7, 2021”-Ibrah One

Millionaire and Socialite, Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One has said that Ghana will not be having a sitting President to rule the country come 7 January 2021 as the country battles the novel coronavirus.

“On the 7th of January 2021, Ghana will have no sitting president. Mahama or Nana Addo will not be president and it’s going to be history in Ghana that we don’t have a sitting President,” he stated in an Instastory on Sunday.

Ibrah is of the view that the Pandemic will not end anytime soon in order for the 2020 General Election to take place.

See the post below:

