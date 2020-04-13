Woman Murders Husband For Cheating

A 30-year-old woman identified as Adwoa Duku has stabbed her 37-year-old husband identified Kojo Nyarko to death at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Reports say that Adwoa Duku and her husband had engaged in blood a covenant in order to prevent each other from cheating in the marriage. She later suspected that her husband, Kojo Nyarko has broken the covenant by cheating on her.

Adwoa questioned her husband over her suspicions which led to a misunderstanding between the two. She angrily stabbed her husband with a knife. Kojo Nyarko also stabbed her in retaliation.

According to the Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Superintendent Joshua Semonyo, the two were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital where Kojo Nyarko was pronounced dead.

Adwoa Duku is currently in a critical state but receiving treatment while her husband’s body is deposited at the Winneba Mortuary for autopsy.

-browngh.com

