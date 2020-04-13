PHOTOS: Girl, 15, Killed Herself After Struggling With Pressure From Coronavirus Lockdown And Stay-At-Home Order

A teenage girl,15, has killed herself after she reportedly struggled to cope with the stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Jo’vianni Smith was found dead inside her home after she hang herself.

A coach at Jo’Vianni’s school, Bear Creek High School, told Recordnet that ‘the cause of death reportedly was due to the stresses and pressures from coping with the self-isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Jo’Vianni’s mother, Hunt said she was sharing information about her passed daughter to make parents aware about the stress and pressure their kids go through.

Hunt told Fox40: ‘We can’t think that our kids are OK just because…I felt that I was doing all that I could as a parent to leave the communication open.’ The grieving mother is now intent on sharing Jo’Vianni’s story to encourage parents and carers to keep a close eye on youngsters who may appear to be doing fine.

She said, ‘I will still do my best to tell my daughter’s story. Sometimes we may need to stop and worry about the kids that we don’t think we need to worry about.’ Paying tribute to her daughter, who loved softball, basketball and music, Hunt added: ‘It’s like, how do you explain a girl like her? If you met her one time, like, she made an impact in your life.’

Family and friends of Jo’Vianni took to social media to share sweet tributes after news of her passing reached the community. Bear Creek athletics said Jo’Vianni was known for her ‘joyful spirit.’

-BROWNGH.COM

SHARE THE STORY