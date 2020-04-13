The World Was To End On 12 April, 2020 But I Have Postponed It – Prophet Owuor

A controversial Kenyan prophet identified as Dr. David Owour has come into the news again with a comic prophecy.

A while ago, Dr. Owuor released a doom prophecy that the world will surely come to an end on the 12 of April 2020. Well, In spite of the panic of coronavirus, the prophecy of the prophet also caused a lot of fear and commotion into those who were privy to the scary prophecy. We were all in awaiting the dee day to come but here were are. Today is April 13, 2020, and we are yet to experience the prophecy of judgment according to the prophet.

Reacting to the fake prophecy he released, the Repentance And Holiness Ministry leader stated that he slept over the prophecy he released and he has come into a conclusion of postponing it from happening due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

Obviously, prophecies of such nature will automatically pick attention and reactions.Dr. Owuor added that anyone who challenges his prophecies shall face his wrath.

-BROWNGH.COM

SHARE THE STORY