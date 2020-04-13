Covid-19: Star Brand Consult Postpones 2020 Upper West Economic Forum 

The dew of the day has crept upon our thoughts and nature must obey its necessity. This undoubtedly in line with the way the outbreak of the deadly disease Coronavirus brought everything across the length and breadth of world to a standstill. This, however, did not exempt Star Brand Consult as its annual economic forum has been postponed in the upper west region.

This year’s Economic Forum on the theme: “Agribusiness; A Panacea to the Economic Development of the Upper West Region”.

The program is one among the best annual programs that feature and attract politicians, modern-day entrepreneurs from within and outside the country, the Upper West Youth Parliament under the auspices of the Regional Youth Authority, Non-Governmental Organisations and many from all walks of life who mentors and equally wants to be mentored by their mentors.

The nature and impact of this all-important forum often attract partners such as the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, National Youth Employment Agency, National Board for Small Scale Industries, GIZ, The Northern Development Authority, SADA, the fisheries commission, and other civil society organizations.

Following the directive of the President on measures to contain COVID-19 pandemic, the management of Star Brand Consult and the organizing committee of the Upper West Regional economic forum has to Postpone the forum until further notice.



