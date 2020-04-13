JUST IN: Police Inspector Butchered By Angry Residents In Oti Region

Two Police officers are currently nursing various degrees of injuries after they were violently attacked by residents of Likpe Nkwanta near Hohoe in the Oti Region while on a COVID-19 operation.

One is said to have suffered a machete wound while the other has been left with a gunshot wound as a result of the actions of the rampaging residents.

According to police sources, the Hohoe Divisional Police Command received a distress call from Likpe Bala station indicating that Chief inspector Atigah the station officer of Likpe Bala police station and his men went to Likpe Nkwanta to disperse a social gathering.

That on their arrival they were attacked by the members of the group in which some of them inflicted multiple Cutlass wounds on the chief inspector.

A reinforcement was therefore called but upon arrival of the reinforcement from Hohoe Division the members of the group became more furious and started pelting stone at the rescuing team from Hohoe.

Detective Inspector Joseph lra Nanaawala who was in charge of the rescuing team from Hohoe tried to disperse the angry mob and in the process, his weapon accidentally discharged and fired at his left foot.

He was rushed to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital where he was admitted and responding to treatment.

Chief inspector Atigah was also rushed to Jasikan District Hospital for treatment.

The team managed to arrest one Raphael Sabo who was part of the angry mob and he is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

