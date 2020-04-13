COVID-19: South Africans In Ghana Repatriated

Some 100 South African nationals who were in Ghana on short stay were Monday repatriated back home.

The South African Ambassador to Ghana, Lulana Ximgwana, who escorted them to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), said the repatriation involves South Africans who came to Ghana on special missions and had completed their jobs.

She explained that following the lockdown directive and the subsequent closure of the airport, they were unable to return home.

She said in consultation with the South African government and the government of Ghana, they were granted permission to go back to South Africa.

“Most of the people going home have been here working on projects for their companies, some have been attending to meetings for their companies and they’ve finished those tasks. Very few of them were here on holidays visiting friends and families.

“They were to return early April but because of the lockdown they were not able to fly although some had return tickets,” she said.

South Africa has recorded 2,173 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus disease, with 410 recoveries and 25 deaths; while Ghana has a total of 566 confirmed cases, four recoveries and eight deaths.

