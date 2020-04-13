Prayers Alone Won’t Stop COVID-19 — Togbe Afede

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has urged traditional and religious leaders to support the national efforts toward stopping and containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in the country.

He said while the role of both traditional and religious leaders cannot be underestimated in the bid to end the spread of COVID-19, they should be mindful of actions that goes against the measures put in place by the government.

“I wish to remind our traditional and religious leaders that prayers alone are not sufficient for a successful fight against the raging pandemic. So, we must conduct our activities responsibly, so that we do not, inadvertently, aid the devil that we are all up in arms against.”

While commending chiefs and other traditional leaders for taking a keen interest in the fight against COVID-19, the National House of Chiefs President also reiterated the need for them to be abreast with and abide by the directives issued by the government and health experts.

He said the National House of Chiefs had called for the “suspension of all traditional festivities” and restrictions of rites associated with festivities among others to few people while observing social distancing.

In a statement issued by the President of the National House of Chiefs, he expressed his distraught after stories emerge about a clash between some Police and a group of Ga traditionalists who had gone to the beach to perform rituals against coronavirus.

He also called on people in communities who are opposing the location of isolation centers to treat COVID-19 patients to be mindful of the fact that everyone is at risk of the disease.

He, therefore, called for cooperation among all the actors, particularly those in close collaboration between the government, security agencies, and traditional leaders, in enforcing the announced directives.

