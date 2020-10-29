NDC Suspends Ayawaso North constituency Chair Over Gun Claims Against Said Sinare

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its chairman for the Ayawaso North constituency, Tahiru Ahmed.

This comes after he allegedly reported the party’s National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare to the police claiming that he was arming some youth to cause chaos in the December 2020 polls.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News that the suspension of the constituency chairman was because he sidestepped the party’s internal procedures for resolving issues.

“We have suspended him indefinitely…This is a very serious matter….We have taken the steps we need to take when something like that happens in the party,” he said.

“We have structures in the party, if you have any grievances, there is a way you go about it. You report officially to the party and the party will investigate… [Currently] We have investigated it, and we think that we need to set him aside and investigate further,” Ade Coker added.

Tahiru Ahmed together with Alhaji Sinare were earlier today charged and put before court but the police dropped all changes and subsequently discharged them.

