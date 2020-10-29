Health Ministry Ready To Employ 22,063 Health Professionals

The Ministry of Health has been given financial clearance to employ 22,063 various health professionals.

This was contained in a press statement from the Ministry of Health issued on October 29, 2020.

The statement signed by the acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said, “The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public that it has obtained financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to recruit 22,063 various health professionals into the public health service delivery agencies.”

The Ministry is thus urging qualified aspirants to visit its website and apply to be employed.

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hrmah.go,gh with their index number or PIN and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry. Kindly note the opening and deadline dates and comply accordingly We count on your cooperation”. Below is the statement from the Ministry of Health

Earlier employments

The Ministry of Health was on June 15, 2020, given clearance to employ 8,073 Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventives.

A letter the Ministry of Finance wrote to the Ministry of Health at the time said: “The Ministry of Health is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Ministry post eight thousand, and seventy-six (8,076) Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive who completed in 2017 from various Public Health Training Institutions.”

The statement further added that “The Ministry of Health is to ensure that the Nurse Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries. Meanwhile, the effective date of the appointed person should not be earlier than 1st November 2020”.

— citinewsroom