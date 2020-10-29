Don’t Support Any Political Party – IGP Tells Police Personnel

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has asked personnel of the Ghana Police Service to be neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He admonished the personnel to play their role as has been enshrined in the constitution by remaining professional in their utterances and actions in the discharge of their duties.

“You have to do your work in a professional manner that no political party will have an issue against you thereby assuring the good people of Ghana that we are impartial and can be trusted as law enforcement officers,” he said.

He made the appeal while delivering a keynote address at the first Police Welfare Scheme – Steering Group Annual General Meeting held in Accra.

Present were representatives of personnel serving in all the police regions across the country, senior police officers and some members of the Police Management Board.

Touching on the Welfare Scheme, Mr Oppong- Boanuh averred that the scheme is of utmost importance to the police administration for various reasons.

“Personnel are considered as the pivot around which the success of the administration and operational mandate of the service revolves, hence the wellbeing of personnel is fundamental to the achievement of the mandate of the service.

He said the police administration owes it a duty to ensure proper management and accountability of the scheme, to enhance its multiple motivational effects on the achievement of the organizational goal.

“This is to ensure fair and an effective implementation of the scheme to the benefit and satisfaction of personnel.

The Director General In Charge Of Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, in an address said the concept of employee welfare has been used by many organizations as a strategy to improve productivity of employees and also alleviate social problems critical to employee welfare and wellbeing, thereby improving human development capacity at the workplace.

She said the purpose of the meeting therefore is to consolidate gains made by the police welfare scheme since its inception in 1991 and the way forward.

“Over the years, a lot of reforms have been undertaken to ensure the scheme lives up to expectation and among them include the formation of this steering group, upward adjustment in the police welfare scheme loan from GHC12,000 to GHC30,000 ,upward adjustment of the bereavement fund, and online application of the welfare loan.

Personnel attending the meeting will discuss matters on contribution, interest on contribution, purchase of welfare buses for regions, completion of a police clinic in Kumasi and the examination of the 2019 financial statement among others.

— Daily Guide