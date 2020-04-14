JUST IN: Madina mourns as Chief Imam passes on

Muslims in the Greater Accra Region and Madina, in particular, have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of their Chief Imam, Sheikh Yunus Ibrahim. The late Sheikh was also the Deputy Imam of the Ahlussunna sect.

He passed on in the late hours of yesterday after ailments unrelated to the current coronavirus pandemic, family sources who spoke to MyNewsGh.com stressed.

He is expected to be laid to rest today in line with Islamic customs.

