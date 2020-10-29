Criminal Charges Against NDC’s Said Sinare Withdrawn

The Ghana Police Service has withdrawn all criminal charges it levelled against the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare.

Mr. Sinare was put before the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit possession of firearm without lawful authority.

The Police however, dropped all charges against him at the same court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako-Kwakye.

Alhaji Sinare was earlier on Thursday interrogated by the Greater Accra Regional Command for allegedly supplying arms to some people to cause chaos during the upcoming elections.

The Director of NDC’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba in a Citi News interview said the police presented flawed charges.

“The charges that were brought to court were not founded in law because there were some gaps in it and that is why they withdrew it. So we want to thank the court for accepting the submission of the prosecution. I can tell you that Alhaji Sinare is now a free man.”

Background

Mr. Said Sinare was invited by the police after the NDC Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to the police that Sinare had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming December 7 polls

But Mr. Said in a Citi News interview rejected the claims.

“He [Ahmed Tahiru] is the Ayawaso North constituency chairman. He is my boy and I groomed him. He is my employee, and he has been working for me for the past 8 years and I fired him exactly about five weeks ago because of so many reasons. That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go,” he said in the Citi News interview.

“I don’t own an AK-47. I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun has been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47,” he added.

