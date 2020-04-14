Assemblyman in police grips over fake hand sanitizers

Mr John Tekyi, Assemblyman for Gomoa Obuasi Electoral Area in the Gomoa Central District, has been arrested by the police for allegedly manufacturing fake hand sanitizers.

Popularly known as “Donkoh” the Assemblyman has been manufacturing the COVID-19 combat product without permit from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Tekyi was arrested upon a tip off after some people who procured some of the product suspected it to be sub-standard and reported the matter to the Gomoa Obuasi Police.

Police Chief Inspector Felix Sedor, Gomoa Obuasi Station Officer, told Journalists at his office that the Assemblyman will soon be prosecuted.

According to him, his office received information that the suspect had been selling the fake product at Information centers for five Cedis per bottle at Gomoa Gyaman, Gomoa Esikuma and Gomoa Obuasi.

Chief Inspector Sedor said a team of Police Officers were dispatched to the house of the suspect where he confessed that 70 pieces had already been sold.

The Station Officer said the Police could not find the chemicals used to produce the hand sanitizers after a search in his room, but a certificate on “Entrepreneur skill Training” issued after a course attended last year in Accra was retrieved.

He said after his arrest he could not produce an authorization certificate from FDA when asked by the police and he later confessed that he has no authorization.

Chief Inspector Sedor said the police ordered the suspect to go back to the three information centers and announce that the sanitizers were faked for those who bought them to destroy them.

According to the Station Officer, investigations were ongoing.

Source: GNA

