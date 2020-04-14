Lockdown: Thank God your husbands are giving you good sex everyday – Chief tells nagging wives

Following media reports that some wives are complaining bitterly about how their husbands demand for sex frequently because of the partial lockdown, a Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro of Sempe, Accra, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV has waded into the debate.

According to him, wives should be thankful to God for this opportunity because their husbands have reserved all the goodies for them to have fun.

In an interview with the media, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV stated: “If your husband is giving you frequent sex, just thank God. He has reserved all the spermatozoa for you, you won’t thank your maker?”

Jumping further to the defense of men, he quizzed: “Why did your husband marry you?”

As the country is still in a partial lockdown, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV while patting the back of the security services for ensuring people adhere to the stay-at-home directives of the president admonished the security personnel to punish culprits with environmental work.

He was of the view that when the security personnel makes an arrest, “they shouldn’t touch anybody, they should let the person pick the rubbish around and give the person broom to sweep about one [square mile]”.

This he believes when adhered to will wipe away the bad name tag on security agencies as the reported punishment meted out will rather benefit the communities instead of the brutalities.

Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV also called on both residents of Kasoa and Ghanaians, in general, to comport themselves during this partial lockdown by staying at home to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Source: ghanaweb.com

