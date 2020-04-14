Two Nigeriens detained for flouting lockdown rules in Accra test positive for coronavirus

Two Nigeriens arrested for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules have tested positive for the virus, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

The two foreigners were arrested on Sunday, April 5, by the police in the Accra District, on suspicion of carrying the COVID-19, yet defying the law on imposition on restrictions.

The two later tested positive on Friday, April 10 and have been taken to the COVID-19 National Treatment Center on Monday.

The development has sparked fears at the Accra District Police amid fears of a possible outbreak at the facility.

In a statement, however, the Police administration allayed fears and clarified that none of its officers came into contact with the two.

“The police facility has been fumigated. No police officer came into contact with the two”, the police said on its Facebook page.

The Police further added that steps have been taken by its health and medical teams regarding any likelihood of transmission to any officer.

Ghana’s COVID-19 status

A total of 566 novel Coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in Ghana with eight deaths and four recoveries.

The Greater Accra Region has the most number of cases – 452; the Ashanti Region, 49; Eastern Region, 32; Northern Region, 10; Volta Region, nine; Upper West Region, seven; Upper East Region, four; North East Region, one; Western Region, one and the Central Region with one.

There is an ongoing enhanced contact tracing exercise that comes with the testing of many more people across the country.

So far, the process has resulted in the detection of several COVID-19 cases with the affected persons being taken into care.

