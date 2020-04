The NCDC through Federal Government has recorded 20 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of Nigerians with the viral disease to 343.

BROADCASTGHANA.COM gathered from the local media that, 13 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo.

