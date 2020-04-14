406 in Ghana face jail term for breaking lockdown order

The police has arrested 406 people for breaching the lockdown orders in various parts of the country.

Those arrested face a fine or a jail term, the police served notice on Tuesday.

Head of Prosecutions at the Accra Regional Police Command ACP Lydia Donkor said the offenders face a fine of GhC12,000 to GHC60,000 following successful investigation and prosecution.

Those who are likely to be jailed face between four and 10 years.

ACP Donkor said 103 of the offenders are in custody, 248 have been granted bail and 41 have been processed for court.

Breaking the figures down, she said Greater Accra has 161, Ashanti 70, Volta 67, Western 8, Eastern 6, Western North 31, Bono, 20, Northern 9, Central, 24, North East 1, Upper East 8, Upper West 2, Western North 8.

She said “the Ghana Police Service wishes to advise the general public once again to comply with all the rules and regulations governing the imposition of restrictions act. All my colleague heads of legal and prosecution in other regions have been charged to ensure that they enforce section 6 of the imposition of restrictions 2020 act 1012.”

“And I’ll state here for emphasis that if you are arrested you will be prosecuted after successful investigations and you are found guilty,” she added.

Ghana currently has 566 COVID-19 cases.

