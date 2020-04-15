70% of coronavirus cases in Ghana have no travel history – Ghana Health Service

Following the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that 70 percent of confirmed cases between March and April have had no travel history.

According to the GHS, 30 percent of the recent 636 positive cases recorded between March to April, had some history of travel.

The data available on the GHS’ website as at April 14, 2020, indicated that 59 percent of males contributed to the number of cases in terms of gender parity, while 41 percent represented females.

The staggering revelation comes at a time where some health experts have initially expressed concerns of a likely community spread of the virus but government authorities are urging for more calm as they embark on an enhanced contact tracing exercise to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, 10 out of 16 regions of the country have recorded positive COVID-19 cases after the national case count hit 636 on April 14, 2020.

Additionally, the GHS on April 14 disclosed that seventeen (17) persons have fully recovered from COVID-19 infection with another sixty-six (66) persons having tested negative but are not included in the full recovery cases yet, as they are to conduct a second test on them.

“We have 17 persons who have recorded negatives and are obviously clinically cured,” Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye said.

Source: ghanaweb.com

